SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Strategic Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.1% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,599,000 after acquiring an additional 634,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 901,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after acquiring an additional 114,917 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $53.25 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $45.89 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.03.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.