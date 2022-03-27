SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 186,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,322,213 shares.The stock last traded at $41.15 and had previously closed at $40.96.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,039,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,163,000 after buying an additional 705,476 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,350,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,028,000 after buying an additional 237,159 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,780,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,753,000 after buying an additional 799,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,975,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,453,000 after buying an additional 71,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,283,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,147,000 after buying an additional 37,854 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.