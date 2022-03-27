SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 161.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,227 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,506,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,735. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.52.

