SparksPay Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $19,277.82 and approximately $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 107.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,120,239 coins and its circulating supply is 10,876,681 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

