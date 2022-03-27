Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,724 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $46.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

