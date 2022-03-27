Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,158 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Sonos worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SONO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sonos by 10.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,579,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,190,000 after acquiring an additional 441,010 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sonos by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,126,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,518,000 after purchasing an additional 915,604 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,447,000 after purchasing an additional 202,301 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 9.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,983,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 164,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2,513.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,248.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SONO stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Sonos had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $664.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

