Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sonendo from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sonendo in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.90 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.15.

Shares of NYSE:SONX opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Sonendo has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51.

Sonendo ( NYSE:SONX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonendo will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

