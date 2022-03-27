SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Up 275.4% in March

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a growth of 275.4% from the February 28th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SoftBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

SoftBank stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. 87,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,836. SoftBank has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83.

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Distribution, and Yahoo segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile communications services, including voice call, data transmission, and related services to subscribers under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

