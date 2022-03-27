Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 3,366 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,847 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Regions Financial by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 326,989 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,515 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 47,316 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RF opened at $23.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

