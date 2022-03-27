Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 1,137 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,551 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 780.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.95.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

