Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after buying an additional 1,538,249 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after buying an additional 931,872 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,344,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,989,000 after buying an additional 296,511 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 436,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,744,000 after buying an additional 292,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $135.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.89. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $122.43 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

