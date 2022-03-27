Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $4.50 Million Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $194.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $198.44.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,634 shares of company stock worth $20,534,057 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.