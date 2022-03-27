Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $117.44 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $100.44 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.43.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

