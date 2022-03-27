Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Andrew Lee Bennett Sells 1,827 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $64.91. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $41.65 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

