SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.42

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 5.42 and last traded at 5.67, with a volume of 3500 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SmartRent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SmartRent in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 7.13.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

