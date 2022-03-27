Smart Portfolios LLC Purchases Shares of 12,381 Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after buying an additional 84,370 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 881,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,326,000 after purchasing an additional 63,787 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 868,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,750,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 566,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,992,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 429,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 94,693 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.36. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $47.17.

