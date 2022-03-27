Smart Portfolios LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Smart Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,409 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 2.4% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $89.62 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.74.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

