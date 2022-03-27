SkinCoin (SKIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $148,450.07

SkinCoin (SKIN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. SkinCoin has a market cap of $148,450.07 and $17,176.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SkinCoin has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SkinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00036221 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00112474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

