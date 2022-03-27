SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Down 50.3% in March

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,800 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the February 28th total of 397,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $50.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.74.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,495,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $436,320,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,066,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,315,000 after purchasing an additional 691,537 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,761,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,026,000 after purchasing an additional 130,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,676,000 after purchasing an additional 750,616 shares during the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

