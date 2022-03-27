Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) will post $117.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.80 million and the highest is $129.54 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $82.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS.

SIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Shares of SIX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.35. 929,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,625. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 2.31. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average is $41.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

