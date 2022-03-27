Signaturefd LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,636 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 672.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 38,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $57.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

