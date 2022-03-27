Signaturefd LLC Purchases 176 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,109 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,428,000 after purchasing an additional 716,739 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,981,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,690,000 after acquiring an additional 257,163 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 115,526.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 142,097 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $99.66 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.97 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

