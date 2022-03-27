Signaturefd LLC Buys 7,886 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,275 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,560 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $1,517,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $16.47 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

