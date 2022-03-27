Signaturefd LLC Acquires 389 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $166.11 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.10 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.19. The firm has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.