Signature Securities Group Corporation Sells 19,406 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Signature Securities Group Corporation trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,406 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 39,294,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,590,864. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average of $49.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

