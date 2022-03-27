Signature Securities Group Corporation Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.7% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after purchasing an additional 91,839 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,158,000. Finally, Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 401,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,994,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,372,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,539,186. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.61 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average is $83.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

