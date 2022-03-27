Signature Securities Group Corporation Has $758,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Signature Securities Group Corporation cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 97,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,237,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 25,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,778. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $115.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.49.

