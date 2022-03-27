Signature Securities Group Corporation Buys 5,250 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,662.8% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,296,000 after purchasing an additional 835,097 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,372,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,299,888. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $82.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

