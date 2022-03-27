Signature Securities Group Corporation Buys 2,581 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000.

IWP stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,848. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.97 and a 1 year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

