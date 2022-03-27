Signature Securities Group Corporation Boosts Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,600,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,580,000 after acquiring an additional 260,414 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1,893.3% during the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 254,521 shares during the last quarter. Wavelength Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,385,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,083,000 after acquiring an additional 102,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,891,000.

CWB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.52. The company had a trading volume of 343,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,218. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.86. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $89.78.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

