Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Receives $7.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of SIEN opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sientra will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 106,102 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

