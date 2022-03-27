Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Raised to C$16.75

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$16.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SIA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares started coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a C$17.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.84.

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$15.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.86. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$13.21 and a 12 month high of C$16.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 305.19%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

