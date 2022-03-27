Short Interest in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Rises By 260.2%

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 260.2% from the February 28th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYI. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.43. 143,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,909. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

