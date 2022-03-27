Short Interest in West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Declines By 68.7%

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 68.7% from the February 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS WJRYY opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average is $44.61. West Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $63.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WJRYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut West Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

