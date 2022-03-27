Short Interest in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Declines By 84.4%

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the February 28th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 96,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,271. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDE. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 87,989 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $888,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 29,284 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,974 shares during the period.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

