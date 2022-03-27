Short Interest in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Declines By 84.4%

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the February 28th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 96,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,271. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
