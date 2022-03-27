Short Interest in VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) Declines By 71.8%

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the February 28th total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VBNK opened at $10.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.19 million and a PE ratio of 14.78. VersaBank. has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $14.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35.

Get VersaBank. alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. VersaBank.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VersaBank. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its position in VersaBank. by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,089,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 89,724 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in VersaBank. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,836,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in VersaBank. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,033,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its position in VersaBank. by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 535,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 35,150 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in VersaBank. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,495,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About VersaBank. (Get Rating)

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries and others. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.