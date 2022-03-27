Short Interest in Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TIVC) Rises By 120.5%

Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,400 shares, an increase of 120.5% from the February 28th total of 73,200 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 330,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Tivic Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tivic Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tivic Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivic Health Systems stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Tivic Health Systems has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64.

Tivic Health Systems Inc is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

