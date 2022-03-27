Short Interest in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMIH) Declines By 70.4%

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMIH. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000.
NASDAQ SMIH opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $9.83.
Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.
