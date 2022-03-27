Short Interest in Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS) Decreases By 58.8%

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIBS remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

Get Southern Concepts Restaurant Group alerts:

About Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc does not have significant business operations. Previously, it owned and managed restaurants in Colorado. The company was formerly known as Bourbon Brothers Holding Corporation and changed its name to Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc in March 2015. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Concepts Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.