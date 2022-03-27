Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Declines By 53.3%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the February 28th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SVBL opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Silver Bull Resources has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

