Short Interest in Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Increases By 23,500.0%

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 23,500.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 118.0 days.

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for chronic inflammatory disease and neurologic disorders. Its lead compound is Anatabine citrate, a small molecule, cholinergic agonist, which exhibits anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics, with a mechanism of action distinct from other anti-inflammatory drugs available, such as biologics, steroids, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatories.

