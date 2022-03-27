Short Interest in Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Drops By 50.0%

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

OXINF stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average is $31.01. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $37.28.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

