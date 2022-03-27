Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Expands By 1,048.4%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 1,048.4% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTSKY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 67,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,032. Otsuka has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $22.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

