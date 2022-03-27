Short Interest in Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI) Grows By 131.3%

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 131.3% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Osiris Acquisition by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Osiris Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Osiris Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Osiris Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Osiris Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Osiris Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Osiris Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71.

Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osiris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osiris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.