Short Interest in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Rises By 118.2%

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the February 28th total of 485,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE ORAN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.89. 604,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,885. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. Orange has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get Orange alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ORAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orange during the second quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Orange by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Orange in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orange in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Orange by 136.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 84,503 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orange (Get Rating)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.