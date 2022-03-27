Short Interest in mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Rises By 323.4%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 323.4% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
mPhase Technologies stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. mPhase Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.
mPhase Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
