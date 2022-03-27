Short Interest in mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Rises By 323.4%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 323.4% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

mPhase Technologies stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. mPhase Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.

Get mPhase Technologies alerts:

mPhase Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

mPhase Technologies, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning focused technology products and related services. It offers mPower EV Charging Network; and Consumer Engagement Platform to understand behavior patterns of consumers and allows the retailers to make these just in time offers available to the end consumer as they travel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for mPhase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mPhase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.