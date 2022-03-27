Short Interest in Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Rises By 600.0%

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mabuchi Motor stock remained flat at $$8.07 during midday trading on Friday. Mabuchi Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43.

About Mabuchi Motor

Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive appliances, light electric vehicles, office equipment, precision and office equipment, home appliances and power tools, and car AV equipment; and brushless motors.

