Short Interest in M3 Brigade Acquisition III Corp (NYSE:MBSC) Decreases By 98.3%

M3 Brigade Acquisition III Corp (NYSE:MBSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBSC. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in M3 Brigade Acquisition III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M3 Brigade Acquisition III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in M3 Brigade Acquisition III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. 24.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MBSC remained flat at $$9.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. 278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.92. M3 Brigade Acquisition III has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. is based in New York.

