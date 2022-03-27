Short Interest in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) Declines By 61.3%

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the February 28th total of 9,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ:LAAA remained flat at $$9.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. Lakeshore Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAAA. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,637,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

