Short Interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Declines By 50.7%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the February 28th total of 48,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.35. Ituran Location and Control has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 12.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITRN shares. StockNews.com cut Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,612,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 969,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,626,000 after acquiring an additional 139,645 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 169,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 104,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.